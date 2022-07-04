‘Probable’ mass graves found in Libya

Victims were sometimes kept in tiny oven-like structures which were set alight during interrogations

A UN-appointed mission to Libya said Monday there are “probable mass graves” yet to be investigated – possibly as many as 100 – in a town where hundreds of bodies have already been found.

The report, to be submitted to the UN Human Rights Council this week, details how a militia run by seven brothers imprisoned and executed hundreds of people between 2016-2020.

Evidence of kidnappings, torture, and murders in Tarhouna, uncovered by the independent Fact-Finding Mission (FFM), represented one of the most egregious examples of rights abuses since Muammar Gaddafi’s ousting in 2011.

Based on testimonies of residents and two site visits, the mission found “reasonable grounds” that the Kaniyat militia committed crimes against humanity, identifying four commanders who directly participated in them.

The report said that among the victims were the disabled as well as women and children, and that they were sometimes kept in tiny oven-like structures called “the boxes” which were set alight during interrogations.

Libyan authorities had already recovered 247 bodies – many still handcuffed and blindfolded – in mass individual grave sites in the Tarhouna area of western Libya.

Using satellite imagery that showed signs of three new likely sites of mass graves, the mission said there could be many more, citing an existing grave known as “The Landfill” where just a fraction of the site has been investigated.

Kaniyat was at one point aligned with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, but later took sides with the eastern Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar that tried, unsuccessfully, to overthrow the National Accord.

FFM called on Libyan authorities to continue searching for the graves and urged them to establish a special tribunal to prosecute international crimes.