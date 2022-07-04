Egypt sentences researcher to 3 years in prison over 'false news': NGOs

Rights group calls on President Sisi to 'to rescind' the sentence

An Egyptian court on Monday sentenced researcher Ahmed Samir to three years in prison for "spreading false news," rights groups said.

Samir, who was a postgraduate student at the Central European University in Vienna, was arrested in February 2021 while on a family visit to Egypt.

The researcher had his sentence commuted in a retrial after he was sentenced to four years in prison in June 2021 for "spreading false news on social media" - an accusation frequently leveled at dissidents in Egypt.

Egyptian rights group the Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression reported the three-year sentence in a Facebook statement on Monday, condemning it as "unjust."

The Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies meanwhile called "on the president to rescind" the sentence.

Annemarie Schlack, the executive director of Amnesty International in Austria, said the case was "just one example of the Egyptian government's abuses."

Egypt has faced frequent criticism over its human rights record, with rights groups saying there are currently about 60,000 political prisoners in custody, many facing brutal conditions and overcrowded cells.