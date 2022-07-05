Tunisia’s leader defends constitution amid criticism

'Everyone knows that Tunisia has suffered for decades… The poor got poorer, the corrupt got richer'

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied on Tuesday said his proposed constitution would not restore authoritarian rule, responding to criticism that it could lead to a “dictatorial regime.”

Saied, who ousted the elected parliament last year to rule by decree in a step his foes call a coup, published a draft of a new constitution that would greatly expand his powers while weakening checks on his actions.

The leader’s supporters say he is standing up to elite forces whose bungling and corruption have condemned Tunisia to a decade of political and economic paralysis.

However, figures from across the political spectrum dismissed the draft, calling it “dangerous” and claiming it “paves the way for a disgraceful dictatorial regime.”

In a letter published online, Saied said there was no danger to Tunisians’ rights and freedoms.

"Everyone knows that Tunisia has suffered for decades… They emptied state coffers. The poor got poorer, the corrupt got richer," he said, accusing critics of his constitution of "slanders, far from reality.”

Most political parties and civil society groups oppose his constitution, saying it was drawn up unilaterally and will lack legitimacy – Tunisians apparently have less than a month to decide on it and there is no minimum rate of participation for it to pass.

The main journalists union joined the opponents of the constitution and said Tuesday: “We warn of its danger… it does not respond to the principles of freedom of the press and expression.”

Freedom of speech and press has been a key gain for Tunisians following the 2011 revolution that toppled the late President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.