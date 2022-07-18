Israel's army chief on first visit to Morocco to discuss defense cooperation

'Not everything is about security'

Israel's military (IDF) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi will visit Morocco on Monday on a first-ever official trip to the kingdom by an IDF head to discuss defense cooperation.

During his visit to the north African country that signals further warming of ties between the two countries that established official relations under the 2020 Abraham Accords, Kochavi might also explore weapon deals, according to Reuters.

“One of the subjects that will be discussed (in Morocco) this week will be knowledge-sharing, training - the ability to train together in joint maneuvers - weapons development, the transfer of know-how and perhaps also of weaponry," Israeli military spokesman Brigadier-General Ran Kochav was quoted as saying.

Earlier in February, reports suggested that Israel Aerospace Industries could sell the Barak air and missile defense system to Morocco for $500 million. However, no official comments were made on the possible deal.

The Israeli military hosted a Moroccan commando unit for a multinational exercise last July and established direct military ties with Rabat in March 2022. Earlier in June, Israel and Morocco also agreed on a year-long joint work programme.

Several bilateral deals not related to defense have also been reached under the 2020 normalization deal, including direct flights between Israel and Morocco.

"Not everything is about security," Israeli Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli told Reuters, adding that there were “wide interests” that the two countries share.

Michaeli also praised Morocco for mediating a deal to permanently open a border crossing from Jordan to the West Bank and mentioned talks with Rabat on other infrastructure projects.