Israel’s army chief pays tribute to Morocco’s Jewish community

Israel’s army Chief of Staff General Aviv Kochavi visited the Jewish community in the old city of Marrakech on Wednesday, as part of the second day of his visit to the north African country, a Moroccan official said.

Kochavi also visited the city's Jewish cemetery and Al-Azama Synagogue.

During this visit, he spoke with members of the Jewish community, some of whom immigrated to Israel and fought in the Yom Kippur War before returning to live in Morocco.

The military leader thanked community members for their contribution to the Jewish people in Israel and the Diaspora.

“Morocco is an ally of Israel. [The Jewish community] is an example of a deep relationship between our peoples and a special bond based on a common heritage,” he said.

“I am proud and delighted to meet you, the Moroccan Jewish community... your part in your fight for the State of Israel, and today you are working here for the Jewish community and to deepen ties with Israel.”

Kochavi, also the head of the Israeli army's Research Department, visited the Moroccan Air Force Base "Ben Greyer" where he met its commander, Colonel Major Hassan Mahwar, with who he discussed several security issues.

During the visit, the military leaders explored the potential of cooperation between the two nations’ air forces. Gen. Kochavi's trip to Morocco reflects the reciprocal desire to accelerate military and security cooperation with Israel and in the region.