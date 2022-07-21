Egypt starts construction of its first nuclear plant

A $25-billion project is billed as the largest venture between Egypt and Russia in decades

Egyptian Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker and Russia's state atomic energy corporation Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev on Wednesday poured concrete into the base of the El-Dabaa power plant.

The country’s first nuclear plant lies about 190 miles northwest of Cairo on the Mediterranean coast, AFP reported. It is planned to consist of four reactor units each with a 1,200 Megawatt generating capacity, according to a Rosatom statement.

A $25b project is billed as the largest venture between Egypt and Russia in decades. Shaker called it an "historic event" for his country.

"The plant will be the largest project of Russian-Egyptian cooperation since the Aswan High Dam," Likhachev said, adding that the construction launch "means that Egypt has joined the nuclear club."

The Aswan High Dam, harnessing the Nile river for hydropower and irrigation, was a key project in the early 1950s of pan-Arabist president Gamal Abdel Nasser - and was built with Soviet support. Egypt later considered building a nuclear power plant in El-Dabaa in the 1980s, but the project was suspended after the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

The nuclear program is a flagship initiative of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi alongside other mega-projects, including a new capital rising out of the sands east of Cairo.

The El-Dabaa construction began ahead of a visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is due in Cairo on Sunday to meet with the 22-member Arab League. According to the Egyptian press, the project will be paid with a loan from Moscow.

The country was experiencing economic difficulties in recent months due to soaring food prices. In June, Egypt announced it will receive $500m from the World Bank. The world's top wheat importer, Egypt was hit by the impact of war between its main suppliers Russia and Ukraine. Cairo's foreign debt is already equivalent to almost 90 percent of GDP .