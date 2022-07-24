Russia’s FM visits Egypt as Moscow seeks Arab world’s support

After Cairo, Lavrov will also visit Ethiopia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the country’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Sunday as Moscow seeks to strengthen its ties with Arab countries amid the Western isolation.

Cairo is Lavrov’s first stop in his African tour that also includes Ethiopia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. During his one-day visit to the Egyptian capital he also met the secretary general of the Arab League and addressed members of the organization, BBC News reported

In an opinion piece published by state media shortly before the trip, Russia's Foreign Minister said that Moscow appreciated Africans’ “balanced position” on the war with Ukraine. Egypt is among many states in Africa and the Middle East that were hit by the food crisis caused by the Russian invasion of the neighboring state late February.

Kyiv is one of Cairo’s main wheat suppliers. As the Russian army has been blocking Ukrainian sea ports with grain exports for months, soaring food prices became a major issue for el-Sisi’s government. Egypt also has strong economic ties with Russia, which supplies it with wheat as well.

In his opinion piece Lavrov denied Moscow’s responsibility for the food crisis, saying it was initiated by the Western countries that held on to food supplies during the pandemic. He also blamed unprecedented international sanctions imposed against Russia for the spike in oil and food prices.

Lavrov noted that Russia "sincerely supported Africans in their struggle for freedom from colonial oppression". His trip to the region comes shortly after US President Joe Biden conducted his first tour to the Middle East after taking office. Biden traveled to Israel and Saudi Arabia, where he also met leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and the Gulf states, some of which did not take a clear stance on the Ukrainian conflict.

On Friday, Moscow and Kyiv agreed to a UN-initiated deal to resume grain exports from Ukrainian ports. However, a day later Russia launched a strike on Odesa port undermining the prospects of the agreement.