Tunisia adopts new constitution by large majority

'Tunisia has entered a new phase,' President Kais Saied says after 94.6% voted in favor of the constitution

The new fundamental law was adopted in Tunisia by an overwhelming majority of 94.6 percent, according to preliminary official results announced late Tuesday by the president of the electoral authority ISIE, Farouk Bouasker, after lengthy counting operations.

"ISIE announces that the new constitution has been accepted," Bouasker said.

The document's opponents said that the new constitution grants President Kais Saied vast prerogatives at the risk of jeopardizing the young Tunisian democracy, and the low turnout is undermining the legitimacy of the process.

The turnout increased "to 2.756 million voters," or 30.5 percent of registered voters, according to new figures from ISIE, against 2.46 million voters and participation of 27.54 percent announced the day before.

The coalition of opponents Front du Salut National (FSN), which had called for a boycott of the ballot denouncing a text "tailor-made" for Saied, accused ISIE of having "falsified" by amplifying the figures on attendance at the ballot.

The FSN, which includes the Islamist-inspired movement Ennahdha, said that "75 percent of Tunisians refused to give their approval to the putschist project launched a year ago by Kais Saied."

In the first foreign position on this disputed referendum, the United States warned of the risk that the constitution would not sufficiently guarantee the rights and freedoms of Tunisians.

"The new constitution includes weakened checks and balances, which could compromise the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms," Ned Price, spokesman for the US State Department, stated.

As soon as the estimates of the independent polling institute Sigma Conseil were published on Monday evening, hundreds of supporters of the president descended to celebrate "his victory" on Bourguiba Avenue in the center of Tunis.

Around 01:00 GMT, the Tunisian president appeared in front of the cheering crowd.

"Tunisia has entered a new phase," he said, assuring that the constitution would make it possible to move "from a situation of despair to a situation of hope."

Since the Tunisian president assumed executive power in 2021, his critics say that the country moved to cement a one-man rule, dubbing it a “coup.”