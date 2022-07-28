Two Israeli tourists killed, five injured in road accident in Egypt

The injured were taken to a local clinic, but were later transported to Israeli medical centers

A road accident near a coastal town of Nueva in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Thursday left two Israeli tourists dead and at least five more injured, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

The accident took place on the Nueva-Taba highway close to the Egyptian-Israeli border, approximately 40 miles from Eilat.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) helicopters with soldiers from the 669 Rescue Unit were sent to assist in bringing the injured to hospitals in Israel but the Egyptian authorities did not allow them to land, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The tourists were taken to a local clinic, but were later transported to Israeli medical centers. No life-threatening injuries were reported.

Last week, at least 25 people were killed and more than 35 injured in Egypt when the bus crashed into the stationary truck near the village of al-Barsha, some 185 miles south of the capital Cairo.

Car accidents are common in Egypt, where many roads are in disrepair and traffic regulations are frequently ignored. According to Egyptian government’s statistics agency, 7,101 people were killed by road accidents in the country last year.