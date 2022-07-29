Detentions loom over Egypt’s political dialogue

The main opposition group Muslim Brotherhood remains excluded from any dialogue

After nine years of sweeping crackdowns on dissent, Egypt is set to launch a carefully choreographed political dialogue, despite its main Islamist opposition being excluded and critics saying a parallel move to release prisoners is proceeding too slowly.

The dialogue, announced by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in April and expected to start in the coming weeks, will include some moderate opposition factions.

Meanwhile, the main opposition group Muslim Brotherhood remains left out of the dialogue since being ousted in 2013 by then-armed forces chief Sisi following mass unrest.

A presidential amnesty committee is processing thousands of requests to free some of those jailed under Sisi’s rule – though leaders of the Brotherhood are still in prison or exile.

Opposition figures see the speed and extent of prisoner releases as a pivotal test of the dialogue’s potential to soften what they describe as the most severe political repression in decades.

Acting Muslim Brotherhood leader Ibrahim Munir told Reuters earlier this week that the dialogue could not achieve results if it excluded the Sunni Islamist movement or other figures.

As Sisi consolidated his leadership role, tens of thousands of dissidents or critics from across the political spectrum were jailed, according to rights groups.

Egyptian officials are presenting the dialogue as heralding a new phase of Sisi’s rule made possible by improvements in security and political stability, dubbing it a “new republic.” It follows steps – including the publication of a human rights strategy – that appear the address Western criticism of Egypt’s rights record.