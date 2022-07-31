Moroccan king calls for reestablishing diplomatic ties with Algeria

'We consider Algeria’s security and stability as part of Morocco’s security and stability,' Mohammad VI says

The King of Morocco, Mohammad VI, wants to reestablish diplomatic relations with neighboring Algeria after Algiers last year cut its ties with the kingdom due to its “hostile actions.”

“I stress once again that the borders that separate the Moroccan and Algerian brothers will never be barriers preventing their interaction and understanding,” the king said, according to Al Jazeera, stressing that the two countries are more than neighbors.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1553677068398989312 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“We consider Algeria’s security and stability as part of Morocco’s security and stability,” he stated during a speech marking the 22nd anniversary of accession to the throne.

“What affects Morocco will also affect Algeria, because they are complementary twins,” the monarch continued.

Last year, Algeria broke its diplomatic relations with Morocco after accusing it of complicity in deadly forest fires that ravaged the country's north.

"History has shown that the Kingdom of Morocco has never stopped carrying out hostile actions against Algeria," Algeria's Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1553290969453322242 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

However, the forest fires were not the only explanation used by the Algerian government to end its relationship with Morocco.

Also, the kingdom’s normalizing ties with Israel played a role in the tensions between the two countries.

As part of the US-backed 2020 deal between Israel and Morocco, the agreement supported Rabat's sovereignty over the disputed territory in Western Sahara.

However, in his annual speech, the Moroccan king urged to restore the relations between the two countries calling the claims of Rabat harming Algeria "totally senseless and frankly appalling.”

“We will not be able to rise to internal and external challenges without consolidating social stability and strengthening the economy,” he said according to Al Jazeera.