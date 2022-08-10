Egypt detains student over new campus femicide

In June another female student Nayera Ashraf was stabbed to death in front of her university in Mansoura

Egypt detained a male student Wednesday on suspicion of murdering a female student who allegedly rejected his advances, after the second such campus femicide in two months, prosecutors said.

The suspect, from Zagazig, 40 miles north of Cairo, is accused of killing his victim, identified only by her first name Salma, by "repeatedly stabbing her with a knife," a prosecution statement said.

Murder carries the death penalty in Egypt and the country sentenced more people to death last year than any other, according to human rights group Amnesty International.

The latest killing revived memories of the June murder of student Nayera Ashraf, stabbed to death in front of her university in Mansoura, 80 miles north of Cairo.

After conviction and sentencing to death of her killer, Mohamed Adel, the court called for changes to the law to allow executions to be broadcast live as a deterrent to others. Capital punishment in Egypt is rarely carried out in public or broadcast.

High-profile femicides have triggered widespread anger in Egypt in recent months. In June, the murder of television presenter Shaimaa Gamal stirred controversy in the north African country. Her husband, a senior judicial official, was arrested following a tip-off from an accomplice who confessed to taking part in the crime, according to the prosecution.

Earlier in March, a teenager was sentenced to five years in prison over the suicide of a schoolgirl after images of her were shared online.

Nearly eight million Egyptian women were victims of violence committed by their partners or relatives, or by strangers in public spaces, according to a United Nations survey conducted in 2015.