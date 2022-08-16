Non-profit floating library housing sea of books docks in Libya

More than 47 million people in more than 150 different countries have boarded one of the vessels

The Logos Hope, a 132-meter-long ship, which carries more than 5,000 books and can hold up to 1,500 visitors at a time, has spent the last few days docked in the Libyan city of Benghazi.

German-based GBA Ships is on a mission to help educate the world and they are doing so by crossing the seas in their massive floating libraries. More than 47 million people in more than 150 different countries have boarded one of the vessels and joined a community of philanthropists who want to make the world smarter.

"To be on the largest floating book fair of the world, to be able to help people who are readers to become leaders and leaders to become readers. So, we thank the government of Libya and Benghazi to come into this nation and to partner and to make friendships. It's beautiful," Randy Grebe, director of Logos Hope, said.

The ship is operated by GBA Ships in Germany, a non-profit charity organization that has an honorable mission - "Sharing knowledge, help and hope."

The entrance fee to the Logos Hope Experience only costs one US dollar. Entrance gives access to a library of donated books from a variety of subjects.

Also on deck is catering, a lounge, theater, health services and school facilities.

"It's a great joy, honor and pleasure to be invited into Benghazi. We have 300 crew members from 60 nations. For many, it's the first time they've come to Libya. And I can tell you, on behalf of our ship's company, they are so excited. Look at all the people, all the joy," Grebe said.

The vessel first embarked in 2009 but its journey has only just begun.