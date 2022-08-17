Egyptian forces eliminate IS militant behind Al-Rawda mosque massacre

Abu Kazem Al-Maqdisi was born in the Gaza Strip and became one of IS' top leaders in Sinai

Egyptian Armed Forces on Monday eliminated Palestinian IS militant Abu Kazem Al-Maqdisi, who is believed to be behind the Al-Rawda mosque massacre that took lives of 305 civilians in 2017.

The operation to locate and dispatch Al-Maqdisi was carried out together with a union of Arab tribes in Sinai.

“Nine other militants were killed and three were apprehended, and military (actions) are still ongoing until all takfiri threats are dealt with,” the tribal sources told Daily News Egypt, using a term that refers to extremist Muslims.

According to them, Al-Maqdisi’s real name was Hamza Adel Mohammad Al-Zamili. He was born in the Gaza Strip in 1992, but fled to Sinai after being accused of drug trafficking and shoplifting.

The militant joined IS and soon became one of its top leaders in Sinai. Before the elimination Al-Maqdisi was known as the second highest official in the organization.

A deadly bomb explosion at Al-Rawda mosque in November 2017, which Egypt blamed IS for, claimed the lives of 305 people. Prior to the attack, Islamic jihadists had warned against holding Sufi rituals there.

Sufism is a mystic form of Islam whose practitioners are often targeted by hardliners of the religion who view it as heretical.