Egypt police detains protesters over homes demolition

Videos posted on social media show Egyptian policemen storming people’s homes and dragging the residents out

Egypt’s security forces arrested over 20 people from the Warraq Island on the Nile river in Cairo who protested against government plans to demolish their homes to make way for development projects.

Local media reported that Egyptian policemen stormed people’s homes and dragged the residents out. Eyewitnesses shared videos online showing police officers firing tear gas at demonstrators, who threw stones at them.

According to local residents, the police also halted ferry transportation from and to the island, where Egypt’s government is planning to build upscale residential areas and tourist resorts instead of poor neighborhoods.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559632394767974400 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Evictions of “illegal squatters,” as the officials labeled it, began in 2017, when Egypt’s Housing Ministry said the island was state property. Islanders offered compensation for the demolition of their homes claimed it was below the market value.

Earlier in July, the State Information Service issued development plans for the island, which will be renamed Horus. According to media reports, the project is worth $880 million and involves investors from the United Arab Emirates.