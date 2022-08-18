'Tornado of fire': Algeria forest blazes kill 38

Authorities accused of being ill-prepared, with few firefighting aircraft available

Algerian firefighters battled Thursday to rein in forest fires that have ravaged large parts of the drought-hit north African country, killing almost 40 people including 12 who died in a bus trapped by the flames.

Deadly forest fires have become an annual scourge in Algeria, where climate change is turning large areas into a tinderbox in the baking summer months.

Some residents have lost homes to the flames, and authorities have been accused of being ill-prepared, with few firefighting aircraft available despite record casualties in last year's blazes.

The justice ministry has launched an inquiry after Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud suggested some of the fires were deliberately set.

At least 38 people have been killed including more than 10 children, according to multiple sources, including local journalists and the fire service.

Most were in the El Tarf region near Algeria's eastern border with Tunisia, an area which has been sweltering in 48 degree Celsius (118 Fahrenheit) heat.

At least 200 more people have suffered burns or respiratory problems, according to various Algerian media.

Algerian television showed people fleeing burning homes, women carrying children in their arms.

A journalist in El Tarf described "scenes of devastation" on the road to El Kala, a northeastern seaport.

"A tornado of fire swept everything away in seconds," he told AFP by telephone.