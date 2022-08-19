Egypt: Jailed activist escalates hunger strike, family seeks help

Alaa Abdel Fattah eliminated his meager intake of solids in protest of his detention on charges of fake news

Jailed Egyptian-British activist and Egypt’s highest-profile dissident, Alaa Abdel Fattah, escalated his five-month hunger strike, a family member said, eliminating his meager intake of solids in protest of his detention.

A leading voice in the 2011 uprising that ended former president Hosni Mubarak’s 30-year rule, some rights groups say his case shows that Western countries, including the United States and Britain, put national interests ahead of promoting freedom.

Fattah was previously consuming one piece of fiber per week – an apple or a cucumber – as well as just 100 calories of liquid per day, to stay alive, his sister Sanaa Seif told Reuters.

"During the visit, he was leaning on the glass partition, he was struggling but is trying to keep it together," she said.

In June, his mother Laila Soueif expressed concerns that her son’s health could deteriorate rapidly.

The activist began his hunger strike on April 2 to protest his detention and prison conditions. He was jailed in December of last year for five years on charges of spreading fake news – for sharing a social media post about the death of a prisoner.

Cairo defends its judicial decisions against foreign criticism, including Fattah's conviction.

Neither Fattah nor his family expect Egypt to release him anytime soon, his sister said.

"Alaa has become a well-known case to other governments, so it's extremely frustrating that we did our part but we aren't achieving results, and that means that these governments are not doing their part," said Seif.