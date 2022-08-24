France-Algeria: Tense relations since independence

Macron will visit Algeria in an effort to soothe diplomatic tensions with the important gas supplier to Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to arrive in Algeria to meet his counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday, in an effort to soothe festering diplomatic tensions with an increasingly important supplier of gas to Europe.

Franco-Algerian relations are still fraught with resentment caused by the colonial era – Paris ruled the north African territory for more than 130 years – and the bitter war of independence.

But they have been particularly stormy in the last year after Macron reportedly questioned Algeria's existence before the French occupation and accused the Algiers government of fomenting "hatred towards France.”

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune withdrew his country's ambassador to Paris last October in response to the remarks, and also banned French military aircraft from its airspace.

Aides to Macron believe that both sides moved on, noting the resumption of normal diplomatic relations and overflights to French army bases in the Sahel region south of Algeria.

"Since then, our exchanges with the Algerian government and President Tebboune have continued and intensified," one advisor told reporters.

‘Events in north Africa’

It took France nearly 40 years to officially acknowledge that "the events in north Africa" constituted a war.

French historians say half a million civilians and combatants died – 400,000 of them Algerian – while the Algerian authorities insist 1.5 million were killed.

Nicolas Sarkozy admitted during his 2007-2012 French presidency that the "colonial system was profoundly unjust.”

Former president Francois Hollande called it "brutal" and in 2016 became the first French leader to commemorate the end of the war.

The first French president born after the war, Macron said it was time France "looked our past in the face."