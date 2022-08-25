France’s Macron ‘looks to future’ on Algerian trip

For France, better relations with Algeria are growing more important, amid energy and migration crises

France’s President Emmanuel Macron starts a three-day visit on Thursday to Algeria to help mend ties with the former French colony, which this year marks its 60th anniversary of independence.

The French premier will hope to end a diplomatic row and allow him to develop his relationship with young Algerians, but the north African country's leaders may prove hard to win over.

Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune wants solid investment commitments – which seem unlikely to be announced this week – and for Macron to atone for comments he made last year about Algeria’s history and its ruling elite.

For France, better relations with its former colony are growing more important.

An energy shortage due to Russia’s war in Ukraine is raising demand for north African gas, and growing migration across the Mediterranean calls for some kind of cooperation.

Meanwhile, Algeria looks to take advantage of high energy prices to secure big contracts and investment projects, as it already did with Italy and Turkey.

"Algeria wants strong economic relations and a serious partnership," said an Algerian official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Macron’s delegation will include the heads of hydrocarbons company Engie and tech firm Free, but there will be no big business contracts, Paris said.

When Macron last visited Algeria in 2017, he was warmly greeted by young Algerians eager to contrast his youth with the old age of their own leaders and pleased when he described French colonial rule there as a “crime against humanity.”

"The president has chosen to focus on the future during this visit," said an advisor to Macron.