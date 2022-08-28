Libya clashes kill 32, spark fears of new war

Six hospitals were hit, and ambulances could not reach areas affected by the clashes

Clashes between backers of Libya's rival governments killed at least 32 people and damaged six hospitals in Tripoli on Saturday, sparking fears that a political crisis could spiral into a major new armed conflict.

Small arms fire and explosions rocked several districts of the capital overnight and into Saturday, when smoke could be seen rising from damaged buildings.

But cautious calm appeared to have returned on Saturday night, an AFP correspondent said.

The head of the government in Tripoli, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, posted a video of himself surrounded by bodyguards and greeting fighters supporting him.

In an updated toll, the health ministry in Tripoli said 32 people had been killed and 159 wounded in the fighting.

Six hospitals were hit, and ambulances could not reach areas affected by the clashes, the ministry had said earlier, condemning "war crimes."

The two rival administrations vying for control of the north African country and its vast oil resources - one based in the capital, the other approved by a parliament in the country's east - exchanged blame.

The UN's Libya mission called for "an immediate cessation of hostilities," citing "ongoing armed clashes including indiscriminate medium and heavy shelling in civilian-populated neighborhoods."

Washington's ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, said in a statement that the US "condemns" the surge in violence, urging an "immediate ceasefire and UN-facilitated talks between the conflicting parties."

News agency Lana said actor Mustafa Baraka was killed in one of the neighborhoods hit by fighting, sparking anger and mourning on social media.