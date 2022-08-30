Tunisian veterinarian rescues, shelters stray animals

'These animals have a soul and have the right to live with us,' says veterinarian Raoudha Mansour

A veterinarian in Tunisia established a group to help raise money for animal shelters and help get stray animals off the streets, transforming her house into a haven where she takes care of over a hundred cats and dogs.

Raoudha Mansour converted her home into a shelter to rescue stray animals that are often targeted in attacks, and now has 150 cats and 25 dogs.

The shelter opened in 2007, funded by Mansour herself. She also receives donations of mostly food and medicine from pro-animal welfare organizations.

"I may have had the chance and luck because I am a veterinarian, the animals… they are all sterilized, they are all vaccinated, I mean, I practice my profession on animals that came from the street, and I want to provide another life for them. I am very happy with this life," Mansour stated.

"There are many who ask me how I can stand seeing difficult cases, but I say I am very lucky to be able to treat them."

Stray animals in Tunisia have a bad reputation, as rabid dogs have attacked and killed children without provocation. The number of strays in the country is increasing sharply, and there are efforts to vaccinate thousands and sterilize and slow the rapid population growth.

Tunisian authorities plan to vaccinate up to 80 percent of stray dogs and give away anti-rabies shots for free. However, the number one strategy in much of north Africa regarding stray animals is to kill them.

"They kill animals in collective sniping operations. This is a bad thing. These animals have a soul and have the right to live with us," Monsour continued.

"Not because man controls the earth. We can kill these animals. Our government should realize it cannot kill animals."