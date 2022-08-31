UN: Libya’s ‘stalemate’ threatens potential election

Despite efforts, 'no progress has been made on forging a consensus on a constitutional framework'

Recent clashes between rival factions in Libya are raising international concerns that they will obstruct the possibility of an election and instead create instability, a UN official said on Tuesday.

"I am deeply concerned that the ongoing stalemate and continued delays in implementing the electoral process pose a growing threat to security in and around Tripoli and potentially to all Libyans," said Rosemary DiCarlo, undersecretary-general for political and peacekeeping affairs, Africanews reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564961372877864960 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The United Nations has consistently underscored that the conduct of elections remains the only way to break the current impasse. Despite our continued efforts, no progress has been made on forging a consensus on a constitutional framework for the elections," she continued.

Last week, clashes broke out between supporters of Libya’s rival governments as small arms fire and explosions rocked several districts of Tripoli.

At least 32 people were killed, and six hospitals were damaged in the capital.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564858177036107776 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The two rival prime ministers Abdulhamid Dbeibah and Fathi Bashagha exchanged blame for the recent outbreak of violence.

"This appeared to be another attempt of pro-Bashagha forces to enter the capital from the east," DiCarlo said, stressing that those attempts were hindered by pro-Dbeibah forces.

Libya's ambassador to the UN echoed DiCarlo, stating there is “nothing positive to note since our last briefing last month.”

“The political stalemate, the security and military tensions persist. The suffering of the Libyan people has increased,” Taher M. T. Elsonni said.