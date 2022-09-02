Egypt shifts from wheat tenders to direct deals amid Ukraine uncertainty

Egypt recently bought over 130,000 tons of Russian wheat via direct talks, traders say

Egypt is in its latest round of talks to buy wheat by direct purchase, traders said, a system the government said can provide more attractive prices since the war in Ukraine disrupted grain markets.

The General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), Egypt’s state grains buyer, held private talks with at least three suppliers on Wednesday, traders noted.

On Thursday, they said Egypt bought over 130,000 tons of Russian wheat via direct talks.

Egypt, one of the world’s biggest wheat importers, has not issued international purchasing tenders since it canceled one in July.

The north African country instead opted to buy over 1.6 million tons of wheat through private direct talks with global companies.

Egypt’s government is seeking to diversify both origins for wheat supplies and purchasing options following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, which disrupted grain markets and cast uncertainty over exports via the Black Sea.

In May, the cabinet approved purchases of global wheat supplies through direct offers from companies or governments sent to GASC, in an effort to boost its wheat reserves.

Egypt's current wheat reserves stand at around seven months, according to the supply ministry.

In times of uncertainty "we can obtain better prices and conditions compared to when there are global tenders," Supply Minister Ali Moselhy told Reuters.

Private talks allow for price negotiations to go on for days instead of hours, he said. "When the markets are stable, there's no difference.”

Direct deals also allow the government more flexibility to buy in smaller quantities, said Mohammed El Gammal, a Cairo-based grains consultant for the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.