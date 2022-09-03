Libya: Clashes rock outskirts of capital

Warshafala is the site of repeated clashes throughout years of chaos after an uprising ousted Muammar Gaddafi

Libyan armed factions fought in the western outskirts of Tripoli late Friday and early Saturday as forces aligned with Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah’s government further consolidated their control over the capital city.

Fighting broke out in Warshafala, a district west of Tripoli that has been the site of repeated clashes throughout the 11 years of violence and chaos after a NATO-backed uprising ousted Muammar Gaddafi.

The clashes, along with a major pro-Dbeibah group taking over a military headquarters in southern Tripoli, came a week after Libya’s biggest bout of warfare for two years, as several rival factions battled in and around the capital.

Last week’s fighting dislodged several groups that aligned with Dbeibah’s rival as the Libyan leader – the former interior minister Fathi Bashagha who was appointed by the eastern-based parliament to head a new government.

The standoff between the two men lasted for months, with Libya’s powerful eastern faction lined up behind Bashasgha while the numerous factions controlling Tripoli and the rest of the northwest divided.

Following last week’s violence, both Bashagha and Dbeibah visited Turkey, which helped the now-divided western factions fight off an eastern assault in 2020.

Turkey retains a military presence around Tripoli, including drones that could play a critical role in deciding the outcome of any major bout of warfare if it decided to back a side.

Last week, there were unconfirmed reports that drones were used against factions backing Bashagha.