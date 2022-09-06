Israel will open a trade mission in Morocco next year

Economy Minister Orna Barbivai says potential for economic cooperation 'tremendous'

Israel will next year open a trade mission in Morocco, Israeli Economy Minister Orna Barbivai announced on Tuesday.

The minister made the announcement at an economic conference supporting business ties between the two countries that normalized relations two years ago as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Barbivai said that the potential for economic cooperation was "tremendous."

The announcement came as Israel's relations with Morocco hit a bump with the recalling of Ambassador David Govrin from his post in Morocco amid an ongoing inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment.

Allegations include the exploitation and harassment of Moroccan women, possible conflicts of interest, and the disappearance of gifts received by the mission.

A delegation from Israel, led by the Foreign Ministry's Inspector General Hagay Behar, arrived in Morocco and is conducting the review.

Last month, Govrin signed a contract for the construction of a permanent Israeli embassy in Morocco.

The construction will cost nearly $4 million. The embassy will be located in the same property, which housed the premises of the former Israeli liaison office before its closure in 2000, after the Second Intifada.