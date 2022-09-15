US to withhold $130m of Egypt's military aid over human rights abuses

It accounts to 10 percent of the $1.3 billion allocated for Egypt annually

The Biden administration has decided to withhold $130 million of foreign military aid to Egypt over its failure to fulfill human rights conditions, US officials said on Wednesday.

Rights activists pushed for withholding all of a $300 million potion of aid to Egypt placed under conditions by the US Congress, citing widespread human rights abuses under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, including torture and enforced disappearances.

However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken considered that by releasing nearly 500 of political detainees this year Cairo made some progress and allowed $75 million to go through, according to the officials.

“The approach taken here reflects the administration’s concerns about human rights and fundamental freedoms in Egypt, while also seeking to preserve the engagement and dialogue we have had over the last 20 months,” one of the senior State Department officials told reporters at a briefing, adding that Egypt will receive another $95 million under a statutory exception related to counterterrorism, border security and non-proliferation funding.

The amount of the withheld aid accounts to 10 percent of the $1.3 billion allocated for Egypt annually. According to an official, it was the maximum sum that could be legally withheld this year.