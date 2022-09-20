Egyptian NGO builds pyramid out of Nile trash

More than 200,000 plastic bottles tossed in the river used for construction

The mantra goes, reduce, reuse, recycle and some activists truly take these words to heart. Many organizations operate on this platform and some take direct action to alleviate our planet's pollution problem.

To mark World Cleanup Day, on Saturday, the environmentalist volunteer initiative VeryNile built this pyramid out of plastic waste from Egypt's most famous river — 60 volunteers participated in the cleanup.

The trash pyramid is meant to demonstrate how bad the plastic pollution problem really is.

With more than 200,000 plastic bottles that had been tossed in the Nile, the pyramid is over five meters high and weighs more than six tons.

"The collection of plastic was not done in a long time. It's only 45 days of collection, done by six fishermen who collect the plastic from the Nile and we buy them... it's an extra income for the fishermen," volunteer Farah Abdelbakey said.

The volunteers took a boat ride on the Nile River in Cairo outfitted with life jackets and rubber gloves. But, their most useful tool is long fishing nets to be used to remove plastic bottles and other debris from the vital waterway.

The Nile is the longest river in the world and was and still is the lifeblood of the Egyptian Delta.

Not only does VeryNile clean up this river but it also tries to raise awareness about pollution, its impact on our environmental health, and how it affects local wildlife.

"The amount of fish is not as great as it used to be, so now the fishermen are involved in cleaning the Nile to get extra income, and recently we have extracted tons of plastic from the Nile which affects our lives, the environment and everything else," volunteer Zeid Ehad said.

Egypt is set to host the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference in November and they want to present their green spirit and show how they are trying their best to preserve their natural resources.

VeryNile is directly supported by the Egyptian Ministry of Environment. The government knows it cannot take on the massive natural preservation task on its own and is urging NGOs to assist.

Protecting the Nile will be on the agenda for a very long time and maybe this pile of trash could be Egypt's last pyramid.