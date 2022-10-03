World Bank to give Egypt $400 million for transportation sector

In Cairo, scenes of streets filled with idling cars waiting for sporadic bouts of moving traffic are routine

The World Bank said Monday it will provide Egypt with $400 million to develop its logistics and transportation sectors as Cairo shifts toward lower carbon emissions.

It added that the project will focus on developing a railway bypass in Egypt’s congested Alexandria-the 6th of October-Great Cairo Area railway corridor, allowing for increased freight capacity and decongesting areas with high demand for passenger trains, Reuters reported.

Egypt’s transportation sector is the second largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the north African country – at around 19 percent – according to the World Bank.

In Cairo, scenes of streets filled with idling vehicles waiting for sporadic bouts of moving traffic are routine. To beat the daily nightmare of traffic in the capital, one must either hit the road before people start their workday, or walk.

Fuel subsidies make gasoline and diesel inexpensive, encouraging private cars on the road, and even large investments in highways fail to keep up with growing traffic congestion.

KHALED DESOUKI / AFP This combination of pictures taken on February 22, 2021, shows a view of vehicles stuck in a traffic jam amidst street vendors and pedlars in the central Attaba district of Egypt's capital Cairo.

The World Bank also said it will help Cairo promote private sector participation in improving its railways by creating a system similar to road tolls, allowing privately-owned trains to operate on national tracks for a fee.

An ongoing development finance portfolio between Egypt and the World Bank includes 15 projects worth $5.7 billion, Egypt’s international cooperation ministry said. It includes initiatives in healthcare, social security, and entrepreneurship.