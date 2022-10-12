Tunisian protesters clash with police over missing migrants

Two weeks ago, a boat carrying Tunisian migrants went missing off the coast during an attempt to reach Italy

Hundreds of Tunisians clashed with police on Wednesday during a protest to demand a rescue mission for relatives lost at sea during a failed migration attempt.

Also angered over the burial of three suspected Tunisians in a nearby cemetery for foreign migrants, some burnt tires and threw rocks at police. Protesters blocked the main street in the coastal town of Zarzis, shouting "the people want our lost children!"

The incident came more than two weeks after a boat carrying Tunisian migrants went missing off the coast during an attempt to reach Italy.

On Monday, seamen found eight bodies which are now awaiting DNA analysis to determine whether they are of missing Tunisians, the Tunisian Red Crescent said.

Families of the missing have been calling on authorities to step up search efforts.

The Tunisian Human Rights League said authorities did not devote the “necessary resources to search and rescue operations in a timely way.”

People were also angered by reports that three Tunisians were buried in the cemetery for foreign migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, whose bodies regularly wash up along the coast after tragedies at sea.

"The authorities wouldn't let sailors go out looking for the missing," said rights activist Mabrouka Dhaoui. “They buried our sons in a cemetery for foreigners, they should be ashamed of themselves."

Said Ben Zaid, governor of the surrounding Medenine province, said four bodies were exhumed from the migrant cemetery to undergo DNA analysis.

The north African country has a long Mediterranean coast, in places just 80 miles from the Italian island of Lampedusa. A long-running economic crisis has pushed many Tunisians to attempt the journey.

Despite generally favorable weather from spring to autumn, the journeys on barely seaworthy boats often end in tragedy.