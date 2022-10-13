US sends $60m to Tunisia in 'rapid assistance' for struggling families

Tunisian people 'grapple with an ongoing economic crisis at home and confront food insecurity'

The United States will send $60 million in “rapid assistance” to help struggling families in Tunisia amid ongoing economic shocks that plague the north African country, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

Washington’s grant from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will help the UN Children Fund to deliver direct support to vulnerable people in Tunisia, including for school-related costs, the US State Department said Thursday.

"The United States continues to stand with the Tunisian people as they grapple with an ongoing economic crisis at home and confront food insecurity exacerbated by Russia’s aggression in Ukraine," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The $60 million in aid is on top of ongoing American support.

Tunisia’s crisis in public finances and a severe shortage of goods have left long lines for fuel and other imports. The country also saw its foreign currency reserves slide and inflation rise.

It is seeking to finalize a rescue deal with the International Monetary Fund, although it is unclear if the nation can implement the reforms south by the group.

People line up with their vehicles outside a gas station in Tunis, Tunisia, on October 13, 2022.

United Nations officials warn that hundreds of thousands of people in parts of Africa and elsewhere are starving or will face starvation amid a worsening global food crisis driven by local conflict, extreme weather, Covid, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, thousands of Tunisians attempt to migrate to the European Union via Belgrade in search of asylum.