Egypt misses out on $75m in U.S. aid over rights concerns

'No matter how hard things get, it is very hard to twist Cairo's arm'

Egypt missed out on an additional $75 million in U.S. military aid after a Democratic American senator on Monday blocked the funding over human rights concerns, including Cairo’s holding of political prisoners.

Senator Patrick Leahy, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, rejected an assessment offered by the U.S. State Department to justify the aid, which was subject to conditions set by U.S. Congress.

"We should take this law very seriously because the situation facing political prisoners in Egypt is deplorable," Leahy told Reuters.

"We can't give short shrift to the law because of other policy considerations. We all have a responsibility to uphold the law and to defend the due process rights of the accused, whether here or in Egypt.”

The conditions require Egypt – which analysts describe as "profoundly repressive" – to make “clear and consistent progress” in releasing political prisoners and providing detainees with due process of law.

But Steven Cook, a senior fellow for the Council on Foreign Relations, told i24NEWS he has yet to see any evidence that docking Egypt's aid compels them to release political prisoners, which the north African country has shown it can do by setting free 500 imprisoned people this year.

"They are doing that for their own reasons, which have to do with tough economic times and President Abdel al-Sisi’s consolidation of power.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1582066531428888576 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Mirette Mabrouk, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute and founding director of its Egypt program, echoed Cook with hesitation that the withholding of aid would compel Cairo to further reform its "significantly problematic" human rights situation.

"Not in the slightest," she told i24NEWS.

"There is a perception in the U.S. that if it leans hard enough on Egypt, it will do as it's told. But that perception doesn't exist in Egypt. No matter how hard things get, it is very hard to twist Cairo's arm."

Leading human rights groups accuse al-Sisi’s government of widespread abuses such as torture and the detention of tens of thousands of political prisoners. The Egyptian leader denies that his country holds political prisoners, and has said that authorities promote rights by providing basic needs such as jobs and housing.

Strategic ally

Washington allocates some $1.3 billion in military aid to Egypt annually, much of it unconditional.

According to the State Department’s website, U.S. assistance to Egypt plays a “central role in Egypt’s economic and military development” and in “furthering the U.S.-Egypt strategic partnership and regional stability.”

But Mabrouk noted that the "military aid" sent to Egypt isn't necessarily assistance in the form of money, but rather "foreign military funding" – a sort of voucher that Egypt can use to pay back Washington for military supplies.

"The money goes straight back to the U.S. and the arms manufacturers. But it does give Egypt the ability to buy arms that it otherwise couldn't get," she said.

Analysts indicate that Western powers are reluctant to take serious action against Egypt, a strategic ally that has a good relationship with Israel and serves as a mediator in regional issues – particularly the Arab-Israeli conflict.

The funding is a "legacy of the Egypt-Israel peace treaty" agreed upon in 1979, Cook said. “There was a sense at the time that the U.S. should underwrite peace through military and economic assistance that would bind Egypt to the U.S. and ultimately institutionalize peace.”

Washington's strategic foreign policy also lies with Egypt's proximity to the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea and is one of the world's most important shipping lanes, critical to global trade.

"How many countries in the region, or even the world, is the U.S. comfortable with turning over $1.3 billion in arms to?" asked Mabrouk.

"Egypt has its own domestic problems, but it doesn't go around starting wars with neighbors using American weapons, which would be embarrassing to the US."