Researchers find world’s oldest star map in Egypt

A fragment of the world’s first star map was discovered hidden on a medieval Greek manuscript at St. Catherine’s Monastery in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Researchers believe that the segment belongs to the “father of astronomy” - Greek scientist Hipparchus. He was known for making the first ever attempt to map out the stars over 2,100 years ago but the original map was thought to have been lost.

Another well-known astronomer named Claudius Ptolemy who compiled his own star chart was thus attributed the authorship for the first physically existing map that he wrote in Alexandria, in the second century A.D.

"This new evidence is the most authoritative to date and allows major progress in the reconstruction of Hipparchus' Star Catalogue," the study said, noting that the discovery could shed new light on the history of astronomy.

The team of researchers believe they have identified part of the catalog created by Hipparchus, who was the first to define the positions of stars using two coordinates, and to map stars throughout the sky, around 300 years before Ptolemy, between 162 and 127 B.C.

Hipparchus' observations are considered by scholars to be more accurate than Ptolemy's, since he used the celestial equator, which is a more common system in modern star charts. Hipparchus catalogued roughly 850 stars across the night sky, noting their precise locations and brightnesses.