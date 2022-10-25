Leader of Hausa tribe tells i24NEWS about deadly conflict in Sudan

The conflict claimed the lives of at least 250 people and displaced over 70,000

Tragic events occurred in the city of Damazin and its suburbs in the Blue Nile region over the past days. One of Sudan's 18 states, located south of the country's capital, Khartoum, saw renewed fighting between the Hamaj and Alberta tribes on the one hand, and the Hausa tribe, on the other hand.

The conflict over land has already claimed the lives of at least 250 people killed, while more than 70,000 were displaced from their homes, as the two conflicting parties continue to trade accusations. Sheikh Muhammad Nour Al-Din Abdullah, leader of the Hausa tribe in the Blue Nile region, shared his view of the events with i24NEWS.

Can you explain to us what is happening in the Blue Nile region and in the city of Damazin in particular, and tell us about the causes of this renewed conflict?

What is happening in Damazin is the genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Hausa tribe by tribes that call themselves the tribes of the Blue Sultanate.

The people of my tribe live in difficult humanitarian conditions as they reside in villages and neighborhoods completely besieged by these groups. Unfortunately, the government does not act. It sees and hears everything, but it does not interfere.

There are wounded and sick people who cannot get treatment, and also residents of the areas from Village 1 to Village 7 in Wad Al-Mahi governorate, suffering from a lack of food and medicine.

Regarding the causes of the conflict, I can say that there are political figures who mobilize the groups. There are two political groups that stand behind the conflict. The first group is the popular movement called the Malik Agar wing, and the other group is the popular movement Jinnah Al-Helou, Joseph Toka. The peaceful Hausa tribe fell victim to these two groups. It started with profanity and racist slurs and we filed a complaint with the government but it turned a blind eye.

Tell us about the Hausa tribe, what kind of life did it have in the Blue Nile before the conflict?

The Hausa tribe was living wonderfully, and had it not been for the intervention of political hands, the region would not have witnessed these atrocities, and I must say that there are some people in these tribes sympathizing with us and opposing what is happening to us.

The other side describes you as a tribe that came to the region and did not have the right to own property. What is your response?

Describing us as immigrants stems from the ignorance of those who stand behind these descriptions of the Hausa tribe. We have been living in this region for three centuries and we have documents confirming this. As for the land, the Hausa people own it according to the Sudanese land law. The Hausa tribe is a practical tribe that sells and buys like other Sudanese tribes.

Some see this conflict as the beginning of the civil war in the country, especially as the parties to this conflict have families in different states. How do you see the outcome of this conflict?

Yes, if the government and international organizations do not intervene, it will be a relentless war because the tribe is spread throughout Sudan and certainly they will not stand idly while their brothers are being killed in the Blue Nile region.

There is talk about the arrival of large groups of Hausa people to the Blue Nile region from other states. How true is that?

No one came to us from outside the region. In fact, we can confront these unrestrained groups, but we do not favor violence. As I said, we are a peaceful tribe, and of course peace does not mean lack of self-defense. We received help from our Hausa people. Those who live in other states are represented in food supplies and medicines. Unfortunately, some of this aid did not reach the needy, and the government is responsible for not delivering it to the deserving.

There is a rumor that you have asked for help and assistance from the Nigerian Boko Haram group, and the group has responded to your call. Why do you seek the help of extremists?

We did not ask anyone, these are false allegations, nonsense and baseless. It is part of the hideous incitement that appeared in the press and social media. This rumor is being spread by the Joseph Tikka group who came to Damazin to support the Fung tribes, and it is worth mentioning that they burned many houses, thinking that they belong to the Hausa, but later discovered that they belong to other tribes. We count the victims who were killed there as martyrs.