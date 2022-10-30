Algeria hosts 1st Arab summit since Abraham Accords

The 22-member Arab League held its last summit in 2019

Arab leaders are to meet in the Algerian capital on Tuesday for their first summit since a string of normalization deals with Israel that have divided the region.

The 22-member Arab League held its last summit in 2019, prior to both the coronavirus pandemic and the UAE's historic US-backed deal establishing diplomatic ties with the Jewish state.

The agreement, only Israel's third such deal with an Arab state, was followed by similar accords with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, deepening the kingdom's decades-old rivalry with its neighbor Algeria.

The host of the November 1-2 summit, a steady supporter of the Palestinians, mediated a reconciliation deal in October between rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas.

While few believe the deal will last, it was seen as a public relations coup for Algeria, which has been seeking an enhanced regional and international role, on the back of its growing status as a sought-after gas exporter.

But Algeria has been unnerved by Morocco's security and defense cooperation with Israel, adding to decades of mistrust fueled by a dispute over the Western Sahara.

The status of Western Sahara –– a former Spanish colony considered a "non-self-governing territory" by the United Nations –– has pitted Morocco against the Algeria-backed Polisario Front since the 1970s.

In August 2021, Algiers cut diplomatic ties with Rabat alleging "hostile acts."

Participants in the summit, with conflicts in Syria, Libya and Yemen also on the agenda, faced the challenge of navigating the wording of a final statement, which has to be passed unanimously.

"The summit should send a message of support to the Palestinians, guaranteeing that they will not be sacrificed for the Abraham Accords," said Geneva-based expert Hasni Abidi, referring to the Arab normalization deals with Israel mediated by the administration of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Algeria has heralded this week's meeting as an event reunifying the Arab world, but several key figures, notably Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, reported to have an ear infection, and Morocco's King Mohammed VI will be absent.

The leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will also stay away, according to Arab media.

"The Arab states which have normalized with Israel are not enthusiastic about the idea of ​​a coming together to condemn their position," said Abidi.