Egypt arrests dozens of protestors ahead of COP27 – rights group

Public protests are effectively banned in Egypt, following a crackdown on political dissent

Egyptian security forces arrested nearly 70 people in connection with calls for protests to coincide with the upcoming COP27 climate commit, a rights group said.

The arrests followed renewed calls by some social media users, including Mohamed Ali – an exiled former construction contractor and actor – for anti-government protests in Egypt on November 11.

From November 6 to 18, the COP27 United Nations climate summit will take place in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

By Monday, at least 67 people were arrested in Cairo and other cities over the past few days, and appeared in front of state security prosecution in relation to protest calls, said Mohamed Lotfy, director of the NGO Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms (ECRF).

“African nations supported having Egypt host COP27, but it will not prove a good choice,” said Amy Hawthorne, deputy director for research at the Project on Middle East Democracy.

“The country is run by a military-backed dictatorship and Egypt's own climate policies are lacking, so it is a model neither of open debate and participation nor of sound environmental governance,” she told i24NEWS.

According to ECRF, some of those arrested were charged with spreading false news after sharing posts on Facebook calling for demonstrations.

Witnesses also claimed that there has been an increase in spot controls, in which plainclothes security officers check pedestrians’ mobile phones and social media accounts.

“The Egyptian authorities are unlikely to allow any gatherings expressing dissent at COP27 – or elsewhere in the country,” Hawthorne predicted.

KHALED DESOUKI / AFP A woman washes pots as a child wades into the Nile river waters at the waste-littered bank on the island of Qursayah off Giza, near Egypt's capital Cario, on September 29, 2022.

On Sunday, Indian activist Ajit Rajagopal was detained overnight in Cairo after setting off on a solo climate justice protest march in which he aimed to walk several hundred miles en route to Sharm el-Sheikh.

Rajagopal told Reuters he was questioned for several hours about what he was doing in Egypt and why he was carrying a poster showing a description and the route of his march.

"I explained to them that I don't want to add any carbon footprint to Egypt, that is why I'm walking," he said.

Alaa Abd al-Fattah, one of Egypt’s most prominent activists who has been imprisoned since 2019 and on a hunger strike for more than 200 days, will stop consuming honey, tea, milk, and water from November 6, when COP27 begins.

Egyptian law effectively bans peaceful protests following a crackdown on political dissent that began with the overthrow of Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Mursi in 2013 by then-army chief and now President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Egypt’s COP27 presidency said protests will be allowed in designated areas during the summit, but campaigners are concerned that their voices will be curbed, as "Egyptian authorities have taken pains to restrict protests in Sharm el Sheikh," said Hawthorne.

The Working Group of Egypt, a bipartisan team of foreign policy experts chaired by Hawthorne, last week sent a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden voicing their concern about his upcoming trip to the north African country for the climate summit.

They urged Biden to "make Egypt's horrific human rights record a focus" of his trip, to meet with independent Egyptian human rights defenders, to raise with Sisi "immediate steps to improve rights," and press for "freedom of expression for civil society before, during, and after COP27."

“It is such a shame that such a crucial global meeting is being held in such a repressive environment where participants will be tightly controlled and surveilled by the Egyptian state," Hawthorne said.