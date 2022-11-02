Egypt calls for kept promises at COP27 climate summit

'We aim to restore... our collective multilateral climate process. This year, the picture is less encouraging'

Egypt’s foreign minister on Wednesday urged world leaders to deliver on previously made promises to combat climate change ahead of this month’s COP27 summit.

The conference – dubbed “Africa COP” – centers around financial aid to poor countries struggling to cope with the impacts of climate change.

Sameh Shoukry, the president of the United Nations climate change conference to be held in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh on November 6-18, said participants should take “meaningful and tangible steps” to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement, AP News reported.

The Paris accord aims to keep global temperatures from rising another 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit for the rest of the century, a key demand among poor countries hit the hardest by rising sea levels and other climate crises.

AP Photo/Hadi Mizban Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry holds a press conference in Baghdad, Iraq, on June 6, 2022.

Last year’s COP26 summit in Scotland led to a compromise deal aimed at keeping that global warming target alive.

“We aim to restore the ‘grand bargain’ at the center of the Paris Agreement and our collective multilateral climate process,” Shoukry said in a four-page letter to world leaders and delegates who plan to take part in the COP27.

“This year, the picture is less encouraging,” he said, warning of backsliding on finance pledges to developing countries to increase their efforts to address climate change.

In recent years, many developing nations have called on the international community to establish a fund to compensate poor countries for the devastation brought about by climate change.

But that call was rejected during last year’s conference. Many supporters of the so-called “loss and damage” idea hope to make progress this time around.

“COP27 creates a unique opportunity for the world to come together, mend multilateralism, rebuild trust, and unite at the highest political levels to address climate change,” Shoukry said.