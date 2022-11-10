Fears mount of Egyptian hunger striker being force-fed

'His life is literally on the line. The entire world is watching, hoping he is released before it is too late'

The family of jailed Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah said Thursday they were informed by prison authorities that medical intervention was taken to maintain his health, days after he escalated his protest.

Abd el-Fattah was sentenced most recently in December 2021 to five years on charges of spreading false news. He has been on a hunger strike against his detention and prison conditions since April 2 and said he would stop drinking water earlier this week to coincide with the COP27 climate change summit in Egypt.

His strike has loomed over the UN talks, with Sanaa Seif – one of his sisters – flying in to campaign for his release, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak raising the issue with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Late Thursday, the Egyptian prosecutor contended that "all his vital signs... are normal," and that Abd el-Fattah "is in good health and does not need to be transferred to hospital."

But Mona Seif, another sister, quickly disputed that claim, as fear mounts of him being force-fed: "Lie!,” she responded on Facebook, adding that the authorities were forcibly intervening to "deny" his hunger strike "so that he won't die.”

"Anything coming from the Egyptian regime regarding Alaa cannot be trusted," said Seth Binder, director of advocacy for the Project on Middle East Democracy.

"They are the ones who locked him up, tortured him, denied him his legal rights, even while in prison, and they have consistently lied about all of it. If they are telling the truth, they should allow the family in to see him," he told i24NEWS.

Abd el-Fattah's mother, Laila Seif, has made daily visits to the prison this week, but she received no news from her son, telling Reuters, "They said medical procedures were implemented to maintain his health and that legal entities have been informed."

"Nobody has officially notified us with any action that has been taken."

The White House also expressed "deep concern.”

"We have been in high-level communication with the Egyptian government on this case, we have deep concern about it, we would like to see him freed," US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters in Washington.

AP Photo/Kin Cheung Sanaa Seif, sister of Egypt's leading pro-democracy activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, stages a sit-in protest in London, England.

Without water, Abd el-Fattah's health could rapidly deteriorate and the United Nations rights agency has expressed concern for his life.

"His life is literally on the line," Binder continued.

"Governments such as the United States, United Kingdom, and others need to do more. For years they have raised his case, and now there must be consequences if he isn't released."

"Climate activists, human rights defenders, and world leaders are all calling for his release. It is imperative that this happens. The entire world is watching and hoping he is released before it is too late," he urged.

Rights groups say tens of thousands of people have been arrested since Egypt’s 2011 uprising and the ensuing crackdown on dissent, including Islamists, leftists, and liberals.

Another detainee, Alaa al-Salmy, died in a prison on the outskirts of Cairo in October after a two-month hunger strike, according to Egyptian rights groups.