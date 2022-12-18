Tunisia opposition calls for president to resign after low voter turnout

Since Kais Saied became president in 2019, the democratic institutions in Tunisia have been weakened

The leader of Tunisia's main opposition alliance said Sunday that President Kais Saied should "leave immediately" after elections for a neutered parliament had a voter's turnout of only 8.8 percent.

The country where the so-called Arab Spring revolution started in 2011 has, under its current president Kais Saied, lost much of its democratic outlook.

"It is a modest percentage. It is true it differs from the percentages in the previous elections," said Maher Jedidi, Vice President of the Independent High Authority for Tunisian Elections.

"Modest" is an understated way of describing a voter turnout of less than 10 percent. But that’s the case in the 2022 parliamentary elections in Tunisia, the country that once was the example for democracy in the Middle East after the Arab Spring erupted there 11 years ago.

But since Saied became president in 2019, the democratic institutions have been weakened. After dissolving parliament in July 2021, suspending the Supreme Judiciary Council, seizing power over the military and instating a new constitution, Saied has solidified his rule.

"I address all Tunisians and voters to say that on the revolution anniversary, this is your historic chance, you, our great people in Tunisia and everywhere in the world, so do not lose this chance and listen to your conscience in order to regain your legitimate rights," said Saied.

The president, running to end corruption and to establish a substantial economic policy, is convinced that he can improve living conditions in the country. Tunisia for years has been in economic turmoil. Inflation stands at 10 percent and people feel the ramifications of the Covid pandemic and food shortages caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.

"I came to do my electoral duty for the benefit of the country, Tunisia, and hope to see Tunisia always progressing," said Tunisian citizen Faouzi Ayarai.

Opposition parties boycotted the elections and some are now calling for rallies and sit-ins to urge the president to step down. Saied will now have to show that he can consolidate his power.