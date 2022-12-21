Ancient tombs dating back to 660 BC found in Egypt’s Nile delta

The tombs were discovered at the Tell El Deir archaeological site, a massive necropolis used to bury dead throughout different eras of history

In Egypt’s Nile delta, 20 ancient tombs were uncovered in the city of New Damietta, the north African country’s Tourism Ministry said Monday.

The tombs, dating back to as early as 660 BC and made of simple pits and mud bricks, were discovered at the Tell El Deir archaeological site – a massive necropolis used to bury dead throughout different eras of history.

Golden chips used to cover the remains were found in the tombs, in the forms of the Egyptian deities Isis, Heqat, and Bastet, the eye of Horus, and Horus in the form of a falcon. Many different epitaphic amulets – including scarabs and feathers of Amun – were also found, as well as mini models of vessels used to hold the organs of the dead.

Head of Egypt’s antiquities sector and the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Ayman Ashmawy, said the tombs could date back to the 26th Dynasty, as the style of the tombs and objects found inside were common in that era.

The archaeological mission is still working to uncover many more layers of sand at the necropolis, said Reda Salih, director of the Damietta Antiquities District.

In the past, archaeologists at the site have discovered limestone coffins, some of which depicted faces of the deceased. The most recent discovery came just over a month after archaeologists found a tunnel that may lead to the lost tomb of the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra, west of Alexandria in northern Egypt.