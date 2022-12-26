Eastern Libyan leader announces 'final opportunity' for elections

Many Libyans believe their political leaders are unwilling to find a way out of the endless political logjam because elections could push them all from power

Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army, announced on Saturday “a final opportunity” to accept a road map for elections, a year after rival factions agreed to hold polls.

Addressing Libyans in the second-largest city of Benghazi on the 71st anniversary of independence, Haftar said his forces announce “a final opportunity through which it will draw a road map and hold elections.” Many Libyans believe their political leaders are unwilling to find a way out of the endless political logjam because elections could push them all from power.

Libya has had little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi and led to a 2014 split between the warring eastern and western factions. Haftar, military chief of the north African country's east, waged war on factions in the west after 2014, including a 14-month offensive to capture Tripoli which was repelled by the internationally recognized government.

After a 2020 ceasefire, the rival eastern and western sides agreed to hold elections in December 2021 and installed a new unity government that was meant to reunify divided national institutions. But the process fell apart.

Libyan leaders must "agree on a solution based on a national compromise and avoid escalatory action that would threaten Libya’s already fragile stability and unity,” urged UN special envoy to Libya Abdoulaye Bathily.