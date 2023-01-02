Egypt recovers 2,700-year-old sarcophagus lid

The lid, measuring nearly 3.3 yards in length and 35.5 inches in width, was among 17 artifacts recently recovered from the U.S.

Egypt announced Monday the recovery of a sarcophagus lid dating back nearly 2,700 years that it said had been smuggled out and put on display at a museum in the United States.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry announced the recovery of the artifact, known as the "Green Sarcophagus" - named for the color of the face etched on it - during a televised press conference. He said it had been surreptitiously removed from the country and its recovery is part of efforts to "protect Egypt's heritage."

AP Photo/Mohamed Salah Mostafa Waziri, top official at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, takes a look with a magnifier at an ancient wooden sarcophagus during a handover ceremony at the foreign ministry in Cairo, Egypt, January 2, 2023.

The lid, measuring nearly 3.3 yards in length and 35.5 inches in width, was among 17 artifacts recently recovered from the U.S., Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ahmed Issa said at the news conference.

According to Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities Secretary-General Mostafa Waziri, only the lid had been stolen, as the whole coffin weighs about half a tonne - making it one of the largest wooden sarcophagi from Ancient Egypt. He also said the sarcophagus likely belonged to a nobleman and dates back to the Late Period of Ancient Egypt.

AFP (L to R) Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities head Mostafa Waziri, Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ahmed Issa, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, U.S. charge d'affaires in Egypt Daniel Rubinstein, and another official pose for a group photo during a handover ceremony for an ancient Egyptian wooden sarcophagus, Cairo, Egypt, January 2, 2023.

The sarcophagus lid was looted from the Abusir necropolis south of Cairo and transported to the U.S. in 2008. It eventually made its way to the Houston Museum of Natural Science in 2013, according to state media. The lid is now one of the roughly 29,000 antiquities Egypt has recovered in the past decade that were taken abroad illegally.

In addition to the latest recovered artifacts, Egypt has unveiled more than 300 sarcophagi and 150 bronze statuettes over the past two years, some dating back more than 3,000 years. They were among significant discoveries made that the authorities hope will help revive the country's vital tourism sector, hit hard after the Covid pandemic and previous unrest.