Maritime traffic normalized in Suez Canal after cargo vessel runs aground

The ship carrying Ukraine's corn to China had a 'sudden technical failure'

A cargo vessel ran aground in the Suez Canal on Monday morning, causing “minor delays,” according to a shipping agency.

The M/V Glory is a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier bound for China. It departed Ukraine's port of Chornomorsk on December 25 carrying 65,970 metric tons of corn, according to the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Centre overseeing Ukraine grain exports.

The vessel ran aground while joining the southbound convoy transiting through the canal.

"M/V Glory has been refloated by the Suez Canal Authority tugs. 21 vessels going southbound will commence/resume their transits. Only minor delays expected", the Norwegian shipping agency Leth wrote on Twitter.

The traffic in the Suez Canal, which sees nearly 10 percent of the world’s maritime trade, was back to "normal," the canal's authority chief Osama Rabie said. He added that the vessel had a “sudden technical failure” but was now safely towed away for repairs.

In 2021, super tanker Ever Given got stuck in the canal during a sandstorm, blocking it for nearly a week and causing major disruption of trade flows. Egypt lost between $12 million and $15 million every day of the closure, with insurers estimating the global maritime trade losses in billions of dollars.