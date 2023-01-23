Sisi blames the 2011 uprising for destabilizing Egypt and hampering its economic development, as well as other global factors such as the war in Ukraine

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday defended mega-projects undertaken since he took power, saying they aren’t to blame for the north African country’s economic plunge.

Since Sisi became president in 2014, Egypt has embarked on an infrastructure splurge spearheaded by the military that has included the expansion of the Suez Canal, a new capital in the desert, and extensive road building. Critics have questioned why Cairo has poured tens of billions of dollars into such projects at a time when Egypt’s currency has plummeted and inflation has accelerated, while struggling to contain its debt burden and provide public services to a growing population.

In November of last year, Egypt pledged to the International Monetary Fund that "spending on public projects including national projects would be slowed down and adjusted to limit pressures on the foreign exchange market and inflation."

The government also issued an order in early January for the postponement of projects with a large foreign currency component, and cuts to non-essential spending.

"I will speak about what's being circulated, that the national projects are the cause of the crisis we're currently in,” said Sisi. "Could we not have developed the Suez Canal... and after seven years its income would have reached $8 billion?"

The leader also referenced investments in the power grid early in his rule which resulted in a large power surplus.

"While we had a power shortage, could we have not developed the electricity infrastructure to cope with the demand and also to cope with the development we were aiming for?"

"There wasn't anything unimportant that we worked on, or a miscalculation that we made,” he urged.

He has blamed the 2011 uprising for destabilizing Egypt and hampering its economic development, and frequently blames recent economic turmoil on the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as other global factors.