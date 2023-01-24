The city dates back to the second and third centuries, and is the 'oldest and most important city found on the eastern bank of Luxor'

Egyptian archaeologists said Tuesday said they discovered a 1,800-year-old “complete residential city from the Roman era” in Egypt’s southern city of Luxor.

The city, which dates back to the second and third centuries, is the “oldest and most important city found on the eastern bank of Luxor,” according to Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities.

Researchers discovered “a number of residential buildings” as well as “two pigeon towers” – a structure used to house pigeons or doves – and a “number of metal workshops,” Waziri said, AFP reported.

Inside the workshops, they found a collection of pots, tools, and “bronze and copper Roman coins.”

It was a rare archaeological find in Egypt, where excavations – including on Luxor’s west bank, where the famous Valley of the Queens and Valley of the Kings lie – are most commonly of temples and tombs.

In April 2021, authorities announced the discovery of a 3,000-year-old “lost golden city” on Luxor’s west bank, with the research team calling it “the largest” ancient city ever uncovered in the North African country.

In recent years, Egypt has unveiled several major archaeological discoveries, which have been a key component of Cairo’s efforts to revive its vital tourism industry after years of political unrest and economic turmoil from the Covid pandemic.

The government’s plans aim to draw in 30 million tourists a year by 2028 – up from 13 million before Covid – with the crowning jewel being the long-delayed inauguration of the grand Egyptian Museum at the foot of the pyramids in Giza.