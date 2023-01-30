Morocco commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day

'Education is the most effective tool in the fight against antisemitism and the denial of the Holocaust,' says the head of Israel's embassy in Rabat

For the first time since Israel and Morocco resumed ties, the North African country commemorated Friday's International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Casablanca's Beit El Synagogue held a special ceremony Sunday night to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Attending the ceremony were Morocco's Education Minister, the head of Israel's mission in Morocco, UN representatives in the country, the president of the Jewish community and members of the Jewish community.

Israel Embassy in Morocco The Beit El Jewish Synagogue in Casablanca, Morocco

Michel Kishka, an Israeli cartoonist, presented the new French animated film he helped produce, "My Fathers' Secrets," telling his family story.

"Education is the most effective tool in the fight against antisemitism and the denial of the Holocaust," said Alona Fischer-Kamm, the head of Israel's embassy in Rabat. "The curriculum should convey a clear message to future generations: never again."

Israel Embassy in Morocco The Beit El Jewish Synagogue in Casablanca, Morocco

"Seventy-eight years after the Holocaust, I am excited to participate in this special event here in Morocco and to learn about the role of The Moroccan royal house in protecting the lives of the Jews and securing their well-being even during the darkest periods in history. Morocco was and still is a model for inspiration and ordinary life."

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated: "The International Holocaust Day ceremony in Morocco is a historical event that expresses the deepening of relations between the countries after the signing of the Abraham Accords and strengthens the relationship between the nations for the benefit of future generations."