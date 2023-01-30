Morocco ranks third most visited Arab country in 2022 - UN

Morocco saw 11 million tourists travel there in 2022, mostly due to a lifting of Covid restrictions

Morocco ranked as the third most visited Arab country in 2022 with 11 million tourists traveling there, according to figures recently released by the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The north African country ranked only behind Saudi Arabia – which was first with 18 million visitors – and the United Arab Emirates which saw nearly 15 million tourists last year. It should be noted that the UNWTO figures reflected only the first three quarters of 2022.

According to UNWTO’s Barometer, Morocco also ranked top 10 for its revenue-based performance, achieving a six percent increase from 2019. The United Nations agency added that this year could see a return to pre-Covid levels of tourism in Europe and the Middle East, with countries like Turkey, France, and Morocco making significant recoveries in the sector.

With the lifting of travel restrictions, more tourists have traveled to Morocco. In September, Morocco's National Airports Office announced that PCR tests and vaccines would no longer be compulsory to enter the country, removing one of the main obstacles for tourists.

Asia remains the only region lagging behind in terms of recovery in the tourism sector, possibly due to Covid restrictions remaining strict in some places like China.