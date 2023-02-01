Analysis: Egypt’s diplomatic dance between U.S. and Russia

With the war in Ukraine entering its twelfth month, Moscow continues to challenge Washington's ties to the Middle East

It's been a busy week for Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. A day after meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Cairo, Egypt's top diplomat arrived on Tuesday in Moscow, where he held talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.

Topping the agenda was Russia's war on Ukraine, and Moscow's growing tensions with the U.S. and the West.

"The foreign minister relayed a message from Secretary of State Blinken, who recently visited Cairo. I can confirm this. Russia is always ready to listen to any serious - I will emphasize this word - proposal that is aimed at resolving the entire current situation in its comprehensive context," said Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The meeting comes at a time of deepening ties between Egypt and Russia. Just this week, Moscow supplied Cairo with 42 thousand tons of wheat, making Egypt the leading country to import Russian wheat during the month of January. But Cairo cozying up to Moscow comes at the distaste of the Biden administration.

Especially a day after Egypt's top diplomat said this about relations with Washington:

"This is an important relationship that I think has been beneficial to both sides for the last four decades, moving forward, continuing to work closely together. We've always had similar views on many of the issues that.. international issues. We look forward to a stronger relationship."

But Russia's meddling in the Middle East, as Blinken visits the region, didn't end there. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, where Blinken didn't visit, to discuss oil prices ahead of a virtual OPEC+ meeting planned for Wednesday.

And so, with the war in Ukraine entering its twelfth month, Moscow continues to challenge Washington's ties to the Middle East. As well as its strategic alliances in the region.