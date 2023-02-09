Morocco decries 'unjust' EU actions over Pegasus spyware

Pegasus, developed by Israel's NSO Group, can be used to access a phone’s messages, look through photos, eavesdrop on calls, track locations, and film users

Rabat on Wednesday decried an “unjust campaign” against it at the European Parliament ahead of a hearing in Brussels over Morocco’s alleged use of the Pegasus spyware.

The European Parliament is set to hear from experts, human rights defenders, and journalists on Thursday on claims that the north African country used the Israeli spyware against politicians and journalists – a claim denied by Rabat.

Pegasus, developed by the Israeli firm NSO Group, can be used to access a phone’s messages and emails, look through photos, eavesdrop on calls, track the owner’s location, and even film them with the camera. In a 2020 exposé, governments around the world were accused of using the technology to spy on citizens inside their own borders and beyond. Meanwhile, NSO was charged with selling security circumvention in the form of hacking tools to such foreign governments.

Rachid Talbi Alami, speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives, said “our country suffers hostile actions and attacks at the European Parliament, which have forced us to reevaluate our relations with it," AFP reported.

Last month, the Moroccan parliament voted unanimously to review ties with the European Parliament, accusing it of meddling after a resolution that urged the kingdom to respect press freedoms.

Alami continued to charge that the European "campaign continues with the announced debate over old allegations of espionage against the leaders of a European country.” Morocco had sued France over claims it used the Pegasus software to spy on President Emmanuel Macron – but the French courts ruled the lawsuits inadmissible.

Olivier Baratelli, a lawyer for Rabat in the case, told deputies that "Morocco has long been the victim of an international attempt at destabilization. It has not ceased to denounce these unjust and fanciful accusations."