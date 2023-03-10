Egypt backs out of UN grains treaty, sparking concern

Egypt's withdrawal from the Grains Trade Convention follows a period of turmoil in grains markets linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Egypt recently gave notice that it will withdraw by the end of June 2023 from a decades-old UN grains treaty, causing angst among other signatories to the convention.

The departure of Egypt – one of the world’s largest wheat importers – from the multinational Grains Trade Convention (GTC) follows a period of turmoil in grains markets linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and concerns about global food security.

Egypt signed the GTC, the only international treaty covering trade in grains and which promotes market transparency to further trade cooperation, at its inception in 1995, and has been a member of the council that governs it since 1949.

In February, it submitted a request to withdraw with effect from June 30, 2023.

"This came without prior information. Several delegations within the IGC are surprised and sad about the decision," said Arnaud Petit, executive director of the International Grains Council.

He added that several members would ask Egypt to reconsider its decision.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry said the decision was made after an assessment by the ministries of supply and trade concluded the north African country’s membership in the council delivered "no added value.”

Other signatories to the GTC include major grain importers and exporters such as the United States and the European Union.

While traders don’t expect an impact on the grains market, a diplomatic source told Reuters that symbolically, Egypt’s departure could be concerning.

The war in Ukraine disrupted Egypt's wheat purchases last year, forcing Cairo to look at diversifying from Black Sea supplies. Despite those efforts, Egypt has relied on competitive Russian imports to boost its reserves through traditional tenders – some funded by the World Bank – as well as non-traditional direct offers.