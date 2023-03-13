Morocco defends ties with Israel after Islamist party criticism

The royal palace says foreign policy is a prerogative of King Mohammed VI

Morocco's royal palace on Monday told the largest Islamist party, the PJD, to stop criticizing the kingdom's ties with Israel.

The statement comes after the party slammed the country’s foreign minister for defending Jerusalem amid increased tensions with the Palestinians. Several Arab countries have expressed concerns over the recent rise of violence in the West Bank and terrorist attacks against Israelis.

Morocco is one of the Arab states that normalized relations with Israel in 2020 by signing the Abraham Accords brokered by the U.S. administration. Since the resumption of ties, Morocco and Israel have sealed a number of cooperation agreements, including a defense pact.

"The general secretariat condemns the recent stand by the foreign minister in which he appears to be defending the zionist entity... at a time the Israeli occupation continues its criminal aggression against our Palestinian brothers," the PJD said in a statement issued last week.

Rabat responded by saying that foreign policy was a prerogative of King Mohammed VI. The palace added that it would not be "subject to blackmail". Morocco has previously expressed support of the two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with east Jerusalem becoming the capital of a Palestinian state.